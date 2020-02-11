GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $160,094.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $160,094.00 and $1,954.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.37 or 0.02269161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.90 or 0.04599787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00759955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00852604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00120392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010337 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00703467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

