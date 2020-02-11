GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target (up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,860.87 ($24.48).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,726.40 ($22.71) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,795.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,725.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders purchased 803 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,520 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.