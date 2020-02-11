GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 3,004,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

