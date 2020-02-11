Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ GLBZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

