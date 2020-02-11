Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Down 60.6% in January

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 0.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 49,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.17. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 34.86%.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

