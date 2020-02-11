Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Global Indemnity has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Global Indemnity stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. 4,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Global Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBLI. BidaskClub raised Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

