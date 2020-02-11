Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Global Payments worth $94,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.18. 2,093,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,114. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.76. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $205.37.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

