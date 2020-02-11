Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $77,240.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, Indodax and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

