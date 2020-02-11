GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $148,248.00 and $1,726.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,206.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.31 or 0.02314149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04518538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00749746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00880899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00116857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010094 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00709721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,898,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

