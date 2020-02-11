GoldCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $352,368.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market cap of $352,368.00 and $141.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00759955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007269 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000309 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

