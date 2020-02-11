Golden Star Resources (GSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSS stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

GSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

