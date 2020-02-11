Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 150,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

