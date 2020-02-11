Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of -1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

GSBD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 150,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,184. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

