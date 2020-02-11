Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will report sales of $9.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.32 billion and the highest is $9.67 billion. Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $8.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $37.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.01 billion to $37.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.82 billion to $39.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $237.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

