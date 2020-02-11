Golem Price Up 40.6% Over Last Week (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Golem has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $63.54 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Livecoin and WazirX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Livecoin, Mercatox, Huobi, YoBit, Iquant, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Ethfinex, BitMart, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinbe, BitBay, DragonEX, WazirX, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Koinex, Binance, Tidex, OKEx, Gate.io, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Braziliex, Bithumb, BigONE, Upbit, ABCC and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

