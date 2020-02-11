Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 102.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 397,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.