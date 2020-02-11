Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

GBDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,356. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.60, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.