Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Graco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,678,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,049 shares of company stock valued at $17,158,571. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.02.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

