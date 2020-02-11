Graphcoin Hits Market Cap of $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

