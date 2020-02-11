Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492,368 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $160,000.

GPK traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. 704,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

