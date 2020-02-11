Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

GPP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 46,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $328.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.51. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 53.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 119.50%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

