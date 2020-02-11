GridCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $294.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $294.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,671,101 coins and its circulating supply is 398,018,069 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, C-CEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.