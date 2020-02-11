GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 388,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

