Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 68,879 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 1,755,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,826,000 after buying an additional 151,427 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,735,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 63,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,761,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,788,000 after buying an additional 795,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. 133,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

