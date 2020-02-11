Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $214.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.42. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

