Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

