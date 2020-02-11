Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 4,351 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.86. 293,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average is $172.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

