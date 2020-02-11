Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 7,068 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

OXY stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,367. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

