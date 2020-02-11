Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,850 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. 38,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,112. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

