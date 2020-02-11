Grin Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Grin has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and $38.49 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00014826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, LBank, BitForex and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000610 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 33,772,440 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, KuCoin, Hotbit, TradeOgre, LBank, Bisq and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.