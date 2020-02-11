GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of GrubHub worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $48,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,929.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. 848,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,606. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -248.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.