Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASR. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $196.96 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $137.06 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.