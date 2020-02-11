GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $30,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 746,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 431,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 38,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

