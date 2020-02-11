Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $93,780.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $93,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $359.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.07.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

