Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Guardant Health worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,442 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 275,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $12,525,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $9,913,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

GH traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,535. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $2,391,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $103,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,061 shares of company stock valued at $13,929,591. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

