Guider (GDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $213.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 71.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Guider has a market capitalization of $2,729.00 and approximately $213.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 78.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

