Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Guidewire Software worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.13. 17,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12,113,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.30. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

