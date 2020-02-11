Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 2.15% of Gulf Resources worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Gulf Resources stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,606. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.