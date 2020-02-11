Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPOR. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.