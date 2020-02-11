Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Gyrodyne stock remained flat at $$18.71 on Tuesday. 497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Gyrodyne has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

