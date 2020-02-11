Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $30,509,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,508.66 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,508.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,421.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,290.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1,020.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

