Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.05 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

