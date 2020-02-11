Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 333,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,483,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

AEIS stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,015. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

