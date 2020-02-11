Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 360,290 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 360,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,377,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 496,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,718,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,207,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after buying an additional 236,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,069,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,937,302. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

