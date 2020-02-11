Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys 17,977 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. FLIR Systems makes up 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FLIR Systems worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after buying an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after buying an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,503,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,308,000 after buying an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,784,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. 372,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,801. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

FLIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

