Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,860 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,238. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.19.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWPH. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.