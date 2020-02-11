Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 309,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,353,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.76.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 2,062,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,978. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

