Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 831,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

