Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $13.54 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Albemarle worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

ALB traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 480,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,985. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.