Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $16.79 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 379.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $438.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.42 and its 200-day moving average is $390.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $441.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

